Samoa judge highlights need for pathologist

A Supreme Court judge in Samoa has urged the government to address the lack of a pathologist to perform autopsies on bodies at the country’s mortuaries.

The Samoa Observer newspaper reported Justice Vui Nelson made the call during the sentencing of a father for the manslaughter of his 14-year-old son last year.

The deceased is one of 17 bodies awaiting autopsies at Tupua Tamasese Mea-ole Hospital on Upolu Island along with four others at the Savai’i Island mortuary.

Article continues after advertisement

Last week it was revealed the bodies were still awaiting post-mortem procedures, with some having been in the mortuaries for more than a year.

Justice Vui said this was a matter that needed to be brought to the attention of the Health Ministry.