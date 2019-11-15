Home

Pacific Islands

PNG to activate 14 days lockdown from Tuesday

PNG Parliament
March 23, 2020 5:51 am

Papua New Guinea will go into a nationwide lock down starting from tomorrow 24th March as a preventative measure following their first reported case of Covid-19.

PNG Prime Minister James Marape made the announcement yesterday afternoon in a room full of the press, his ministers and heads and representatives of various government departments.

Marape is urging Papua New Guineans not to panic as this is a preventative measure taken to protect our country.

He says in the lock down, schools, public transportation, especially between provinces and domestic flights will shut down from Tuesday, however other critical services will continue operating like health, police, deference and finance to name a few.

The PNG Minister says Public gatherings will also be banned from today and everyone will be required to stay at their own homes for the fourteen-day lock down period.

Parliament he says will be recalled today to pass a supplementary budget and make necessary laws to combat Covid 19.

The PNG government is also expected to announce an economic stimulus package, especially for employers to keep workers paid and keep businesses afloat.

Meanwhile, a State of Emergency is now underway led by the Police Commissioner with the support of the PNG Defense Force and the Health Department and other relevant authorities during the 14 day lock down period.

