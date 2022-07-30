PNG sets new date for the return of Writs Gazetted

[Source: The Commonwelath]

The new and extended deadline for the return of writs for the 2022 PNG National Elections has now been gazetted.

The gazetted deadline is 5th August, moved back from the initially announced date of August 12th.

PNG Today reports, the Gazette has been signed off by Governor General, Sir Bob Dadae enforcing the decision to extend the date based on special circumstances to allow for a majority of the writs to be delivered to the Head of State.

The Electoral Commission now has a week to compile and return the writs by Friday, 5th August at 4pm.

Meanwhile, PNG Prime Minister James Marape says the Parliament is expected to sit on August 9th.

Marape, in a press conference, urged all counting officials around the country to assist in speeding up the process to meet the deadline.