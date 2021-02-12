Pacific Islands
Melbourne and Auckland snap lockdowns to end
February 17, 2021 5:49 pm
The Australian state of Victoria and the New Zealand city of Auckland will both exit snap lockdowns on Thursday.
Authorities in Australia said they had gained control of a hotel quarantine cluster in Melbourne, which prompted a five-day lockdown.
New Zealand will lift curbs put in place in Auckland three days ago, despite three new local cases.
Article continues after advertisement
Both countries, known for their strict measures, have seen relatively few deaths and cases during the pandemic.
Sponsored Links