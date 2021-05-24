Delta variant confirmed in PNG

Papua New Guinea authorities have confirmed that a positive COVID-19 case with the Delta variant has been detected in the country.

The case is a 65-year-old male Philippine national who is the captain of a cargo ship, the Grand Tajima, which arrived in Port Moresby nine days ago.

Because the ship had previously docked in countries with known cases of the Delta strain additional quarantine precautions were taken.

The ship’s captain was escorted under strict quarantine controls to the Pacific International Hospital where he tested positive.