COVID-19 cases in French Polynesia top 2000

The spread of Covid-19 cases in French Polynesia is accelerating, with almost 100 new infections now being recorded a day.

An eighth person has died and 30 people are in hospital, including eight in intensive care.

Of the 2026 Covid-19 cases, 1964 were recorded after the borders were reopened and mandatory quarantine requirements were abolished in July in order to boost tourism and revive the economy.

Article continues after advertisement

The government said 401 cases were active.

While most cases were detected in Tahiti, the virus reached several outer islands, including Raivavae and Arutua.

The wearing of masks in enclosed public places remains compulsory after an unsuccessful legal challenge of the order last month.