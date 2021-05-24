China-Solomon Islands security agreement leaked on social media

A draft security cooperation agreement, between China and Solomon Islands, has been leaked on social media.

The unverified document includes seven articles, which discuss the scope of cooperation between both nations.

Massey University’s Centre for Defence and Security senior lecturer Dr Anna Powles has seen the agreement on social media.

She told RNZ Pacific that the document is presented as a draft: “It doesn’t have any dates, nor is it signed”

Dr Powles said that the draft document includes a request between the Solomon Islands Government and China to send armed police personnel and other law enforcement and armed forces to the Solomon Islands.