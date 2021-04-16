Home

Oxygen leak leaves 22 Covid-19 patients dead

BBC
April 22, 2021 7:29 am

At least 22 Covid patients have died in a hospital in India after they lost oxygen supply due to a leak.

The incident occurred on Wednesday while an oxygen tanker was refilling a storage tank at the Zakir Hussain hospital in Nashik city.

It is unclear how the accident happened and why it interrupted supply to patients.

But officials said there was no oxygen flowing to ventilators for about 30 minutes, leading to the deaths.

“We will enquire into the matter and take action,” the city’s municipal commissioner Kailash Jadhav said.

The hospital had called in tankers after it began to run out of oxygen. Hospitals across the country are struggling to keep oxygen supply going amid soaring demand.

