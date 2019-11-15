NZ delivers PPE and Unimog parts to Tonga

COVID Personal Protective Equipment has been delivered to Tonga by the New Zealand military.

Army Unimog truck parts were also received via a New Zealand Air Force Hercules today.

The freight was delivered in a contactless logistics stop.

The PPE, including 3800 gowns, was provided by New Zealand government to be used by Tongan health workers and those staffing managed isolation facilities in Tonga.

It was the first time a Royal New Zealand Air Force aircraft had landed in Tonga since COVID-19 border restrictions were imposed in March.