North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into Sea of Japan

| @BBCWorld
March 25, 2021 4:54 pm

North Korea has fired two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan, says the US and Japan – the first such test since Joe Biden became US president.

Pyongyang is banned from testing ballistic missiles, considered threatening weapons, under UN Security Council resolutions.

Both Japan and South Korea have both condemned the test.

Article continues after advertisement

It comes just days after North Korea reportedly fired two non-ballistic missiles into the Yellow Sea.

Japan said no debris had fallen within its territorial waters.

The US Pacific Command, which oversees military forces in the Asia-Pacific region, says that the test highlighted “the threat that North Korea’s illicit weapons programme poses to its neighbours and the international community”.

 

