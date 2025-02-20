No faecal bacteria in Kumbh Mela river, says minister

[Source: BBC NEWS]

The chief minister of India’s Uttar Pradesh state has rejected a government report that found high levels of contamination in a key bathing place at the Kumbh Mela, the world’s largest gathering.

The report said the waters at Sangam – the confluence of rivers considered holy by Hindus – in Prayagraj city had alarming levels of untreated sewage and bacteria found in human and animal excreta, making it unfit for bathing.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath insisted that the water was not just fit for bathing, but also safe for doing aachman – the Hindu ritual of drinking a handful after bathing.

Authorities say 565 million have bathed since the festival began on 13 January.

The Kumbh Mela (also known as Mahakumbh) – is held once every 12 years.

Hindus believe that taking a dip at Sangam – the confluence of India’s most sacred Ganges river with the Yamuna river and the mythical Saraswati – will cleanse them of sins, purify their soul and help them attain salvation.