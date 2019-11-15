Three hospital workers test positive for COVID-19

Three hospital workers in Auckland who cared for people infected with Covid-19 from St Margaret’s Hospital and Rest Home have tested positive for the disease.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said one of the new cases was linked to overseas travel, one to a known case and one was under investigation.

There are six people in hospital, and none are in intensive care.

“We have 1252 cases that are reported as having recovered from Covid-19, which is an increase of 11 from yesterday, and so 85 percent of all our confirmed and probable cases are considered to be recovered.”

She said there are now a total of 1132 confirmed cases and 347 probable cases.

There are still 16 significant clusters, but Dr McElnay said one cluster has not seen new cases in 28 days and will be closed.

“We expect to close another cluster tomorrow and we have another further six clusters where the last case was reported between 14 and 28 days ago, so we expect to be able to close those off in the next few days.”

She said of the three staff members that have tested positive for Covid-19 at Waitakere Hospital, one was included in today’s cases, one from yesterday and one over the weekend.