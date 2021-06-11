Producer resigns from New Zealand movie after backlash

The producer of a movie about the Christchurch terror attacks in New Zealand has pulled out of the project after mounting criticism over the film.

Philippa Campbell apologised for her involvement and said she had not realised the hurt the film would cause.

The proposed movie, They Are Us, is supposed to focus on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s role during the 2019 shooting at two Christchurch mosques.

The shooting was New Zealand’s worst terrorist attack and killed 51 people.

“I have listened to the concerns raised over recent days and I have heard the strength of people’s views,” Ms Campbell said.

“I now agree that the events of 15 March 2019 are too raw for film at this time and do not wish to be involved with a project that is causing such distress.”

Her resignation does not mean that the US-backed film project is off the table.