TC ANA
New Zealand

Person dies in managed isolation at Crowne Plaza in Auckland

NZ Herald
February 4, 2021 11:55 am
Person dies in managed isolation at Crowne Plaza in Auckland [Source: stuff.co.nz]

A person has died at an Auckland managed isolation facility overnight.

A managed isolation and quarantine spokesperson said an ambulance was called to the Crowne Plaza managed isolation facility at about 7.30pm to attend a non-Covid, fatal medical incident.

“Our thoughts are with the deceased’s family and friends at this difficult time,” the spokesperson said.

The person is understood to have arrived in New Zealand from Vanuatu.

This is the second death in MIQ in under two months.

In late December, Reverend Samata Iusitini Leiloa died at the Millennium Hotel in downtown Auckland.

The 63-year-old had arrived from Samoa on Christmas Day and had been carrying out his 14-day managed isolation when he died of natural causes.

His death was referred to the coroner.

Leiloa gained his qualification at Malua Theological College. He is survived by his wife, brother, three sisters and a large extended family.

Hundreds of people posted messages of support for the family on Bakulich’s Facebook page.

One person described him as a “jovial soul and character always remembered”. Another said they would miss “his encouraging messages and sense of humour”.

To date 106,195 people have gone through managed isolation and quarantine facilities across New Zealand since March 26 last year.

