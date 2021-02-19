One new case connected to Auckland's Valentine's Day outbreak

There is one new case of COVID-19 in the community linked to the Valentine’s Day outbreak.

The case is in the same household as the second family infected through a chain of transmission at Papatoetoe High School.

Officials have just released the information.

The latest case previously returned a negative test on Monday, and had been isolating at home. They are now being moved to the Auckland quarantine facility.

There is one more member of the second household who hasn’t tested positive but who is also being moved to the Jet Park Hotel to be with their family.

There are three cases in MIQ facilities today. One is classified as historical so is not infectious.

Of the 128 close contacts of all the cases in this cluster, 112 have tested negative and 16 test results are outstanding.

Seven of these are linked to the medical clinic in Case C and these people are considered low risk while nine of the outstanding tests relate to the workplace of someone in the second household. All are in isolation.

As at 8am today, 31 close contacts and 1476 casual-plus contacts had been identified at Papatoetoe High School.

The Ministry of Health said the number of casual-plus contacts had decreased as these people were not at school at the time of exposure.

“We do remind all students and staff at the school to please stay home and have a test if they haven’t already.

School is expected to return on Monday February 22.