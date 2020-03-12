New Zealand's alert levels

New Zealand has established a four-stage alert system to deal with the coronavirus pandemic in New Zealand.
On Saturday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said we were at level two.
Today, however, she lifted that to level three, and in 48 hours (on Wednesday), it will raise to level four.
Article continues after advertisement
Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.
Live
Tune In
- 95.4 FM
- Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
- 95.2 FM
- Sigatoka, Ba
- 95.6 FM
- Tavua
- 95.8 FM
- Rakiraki
Live
Tune In
- 102.6 FM
- Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
- 102.4 FM
- Sigatoka, Ba
- 102.8 FM
- Tavua
- 103.0 FM
- Rakiraki
Live
Tune In
- 97.8 FM
- Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
- 97.6 FM
- Sigatoka, Ba
- 98.0 FM
- Tavua
- 98.2 FM
- Rakiraki
Live
Tune In
- 93.0 FM
- Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
- 92.8 FM
- Sigatoka, Ba
- 93.2 FM
- Tavua
- 93.4 FM
- Rakiraki
Live
Tune In
- 100.2 FM
- Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
- 100.0 FM
- Sigatoka, Ba
- 100.4 FM
- Tavua
- 100.6 FM
- Rakiraki
Live
Tune In
- 105.0 FM
- Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
- 104.8 FM
- Sigatoka, Ba
- 105.2 FM
- Tavua
- 105.4 FM
- Rakiraki