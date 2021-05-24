Home

New Zealand

Case in busy Auckland bar on New Year's Eve was unvaccinated

RNZ
January 6, 2022 12:28 pm
The Longroom bar in Ponsonby [Source: NZ Herald]

An unvaccinated patron with COVID-19 potentially exposed hundreds of New Year’s Eve partygoers to the coronavirus in a busy Auckland bar, RNZ understands.

The Longroom nightclub on Ponsonby Rd was named as a location of interest yesterday.

People who were at the bar from 10pm on December 31 until 12.50am on New Year’s morning have been asked to get tested and self-isolate for 10 days, with authorities labelling the event “high risk”.

Article continues after advertisement

RNZ understands the person who sparked the alert was not vaccinated, although it is not yet clear whether they had the Delta or Omicron variant.

Fully vaccinated close contacts who are not household members of a Covid-19 case are usually only required to isolate for seven days.

Longroom owner Andrew Roberts said staff who were working on the night have been classified as casual-plus contacts of the case so can return to work after a negative day five test.

Roberts said authorities have provided little information about the case, including whether the person was vaccinated.

A partygoer who is now isolating at home said the bar was scanning vaccine passes.

On its Facebook page, the Longroom said it was now open after speaking with the Ministry of Health.

“We would like to reassure all our friends and fans that we have followed the Ministry of Health’s advice, and have also taken extra precautions to ensure the health and safety of all our staff and customers,” the post said.

The ministry has been approached for comment.

