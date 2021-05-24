Home

BA.5 arrives: Aotearoa's COVID-19 case numbers will rise - expert

RNZ
May 9, 2022 1:00 pm
[Source: RNZ]

Epidemiologist Michael Baker is predicting New Zealand’s COVID-19 case numbers will rise again over the coming months – resulting in increased hospitalisations and deaths.

Baker said he was not surprised at confirmation yesterday that the BA.5 variant had entered Aotearoa, and expected it has already spread into the community.

On 1 May, the BA.4 was earlier confirmed to have reached New Zealand.

Baker said new variants were among several factors that would force our COVID-19 numbers upwards this winter.

BA.4 and BA.5 are sub-variants of Omicron.

