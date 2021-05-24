167 new community cases in New Zealand today, two new deaths

There are 167 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today – including two in the Bay of Plenty – with two new deaths also reported.

In a statement, the Ministry said today’s official cases included 142 in Auckland, 17 in Waikato, five in Northland, and one each in the Bay of Plenty, Lakes, and Canterbury.

The Ministry said the continued spread of the coronavirus to regions throughout New Zealand was a “reminder that everyone needs to heed the advice that will help keep our communities as safe as possible”.

Article continues after advertisement

“That includes ensuring you and your loved ones are fully vaccinated if eligible, that you wear a mask, keep a safe distance from people outside your bubble, and keep track of your movements outside your home.”

The two new cases in the Bay of Plenty are one in Mount Maunganui and the other in Tauranga. This Tauranga case came in after the official 9am cut-off time for reporting and will be formally included in tomorrow’s figures.

It follows positive detection of Covid-19 in the region’s wastewater samples.

“Interviews are continuing to determine case movements. Any locations of interest will be added to the Ministry’s website as these are identified.

“Everyone who lives in or has travelled to the region is asked to monitor locations of interest regularly and follow any advice given. Anyone with Covid-19 related symptoms is asked to get tested as soon as possible – even if the symptoms are mild.”

The two new cases of Covid-19 in Christchurch include the one announced yesterday and a household contact who is already in isolation. The second case will be added to the case tally tomorrow.

The Ministry is continuing to advise passengers on flight NZ1295 from Auckland to Christchurch on Saturday 13 November to get a test today, if they haven’t already, and monitor for symptoms for the next 10 days.

The five new cases in Northland – including two in Dargaville, one in Whangârei, one in the Far North and one in Kaikohe – are all linked.

“Cases of Covid-19 are widespread in Northland and we ask everyone in the region to remain vigilant.”

A number of the 17 new cases reported in Waikato were only confirmed this morning, so location and contact tracing information is still being gathered. There are also three people receiving care at Waikato Hospital.

There were two new Covid-19 cases announced in the MidCentral region today, taking the total in the region to four. These cases, which include one case in the town of Ashhurst and one in Levin, will be formally included in the region’s total tomorrow.

Both people are likely to be linked to known cases.