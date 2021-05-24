109 new COVID-19 cases in NZ

There are 109 community cases of COVID-19 reported in New Zealand today.

Of the new cases 103 are in Auckland, four are in Waikato and there are two new cases in Northland.

As at 10am, 47 of these cases were linked and 62 remain unlinked, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

There are 35 people in hospital, down from 50 yesterday. Of those in hospital, seven are in North Shore, 13 in Middlemore, 14 in Auckland, and one in Waikato.

In the last 24 hours, 24,343 tests have been processed.