New York Times: Donald Trump 'paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016'

The New York Times alleges that Donald Trump paid just $750 (£587) in federal income tax in 2016, the year he won the US presidency.

The newspaper – which says it has obtained tax records for Mr Trump and his companies over two decades – also says he paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the last 15 years.

It says this is “largely” due to the companies reporting losses.

Mr Trump dismissed the report as “totally fake news”.