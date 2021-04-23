New record deaths as virus engulfs India

India has recorded its highest daily coronavirus death toll since the pandemic began.

It is now the first country to register more than 400,000 new cases in a 24-hour period.

Its health ministry said 3,689 people had died within the past 24 hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the health minister on Sunday morning to review the crisis.

Hospitals are battling to treat patients amid a chronic shortage of beds and medical oxygen.

Amid the crisis, vote counting started on Sunday for elections held in four states: Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala – and the union territory of Puducherry.