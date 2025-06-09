Ba out for Fiji FACT final revenge

[Source: File]

Dayal’s Sawmillers Ba FC will have an opportunity to avenge its BiC Fiji FACT final defeat when it hosts Prithvi Navua FC in Round 14 of the Extra Premier League at the 4R Stadium at Govind Park on Sunday.

The Men in Black head into the clash on the back of a 2-1 win over Suva and remain firmly in the hunt for the league title as they continue to chase leaders Labasa.

Navua, meanwhile, arrives with momentum of its own after edging Lautoka 2-1 in the previous round and will be eager to continue its strong run of form.

With the memories of the Fiji FACT final still fresh, Ba will be determined to make home advantage count and settle the score against a side that has proven difficult to beat this season.

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Navua, on the other hand, will be looking to show that its cup success was no one-off and further strengthen its standing in the league.

The match kicks off at 3pm on Sunday at the 4R Stadium at Govind Park in Ba. Tickets are priced at $7 for adults and $2 for children aged between five and 10, while children under five will be admitted free.