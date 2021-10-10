Home

World

Multiple people killed in suspected bow and arrow attack in Norway

CNN NEWS
October 14, 2021 9:23 am

Several people have been killed and others injured during an attack in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg, according to local police.

The suspected attacker was using a bow and arrow, a spokesman for Norway’s southeastern police district, which includes Kongsberg, told CNN on Wednesday. Local police were first alerted to the suspect at 6:15 PM local time, he added.

The attacker is believed to have acted alone. An arrest has been made and there is “no active search for more people,” said Øyvind Aas, police chief of the county seat Drammen, in a press conference after the attack.

The perpetrator “moved over a large area” while carrying out the attack, he also said.

“Unfortunately, we can confirm that there are several injured and several killed as a result of the action. The injured have been taken to hospital for treatment. The Kongsberg municipality has been notified and has set up crisis teams to assist and follow up with those who need it,” Aas said.

Authorities have not ruled out the possibility of a terror attack. “From the course of events, it is natural to consider whether this is an act of terrorism,” Aas said.

“The apprehended person has not been questioned, and it is therefore too early to say anything about this and what was the person’s motivation.”

Kongsberg is located 85 kilometers (about 53 miles) west of capital city Oslo.

In the wake of the attack, Norwegian police across the country have been given the rare order to carry firearms as a precaution.

“Due to the serious incident in Kongsberg where several people were killed and injured tonight, the police in Norway are temporarily armed,” the Norwegian Police directorate said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This is an additional emergency measure,” the statement added. “The police currently have no concrete indications that there is a change in the threat level in the country.”

Under Norwegian law, officers typically must have prior approval to carry firearms.

Monica Mæland, the minister of justice and public security, is monitoring the situation in Kongsberg, the ministry tweeted.

The attack comes just over a decade since Norway’s worst terrorist attack.

In July 2011, Norwegian far-right extremist Anders Behring Brevik killed 77 people, many of them teenagers, in a bomb attack and gun rampage. He was sentenced to 21 years in prison, the maximum possible term.

In August 2019, another man stormed an Oslo mosque armed with guns before being overpowered. That year, the country’s intelligence service reported that right-wing terrorism was on the rise globally, and warned that the country would likely be targeted in the near future.

