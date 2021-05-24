World
More than two million in England may have suffered, study suggests
June 24, 2021 4:40 pm
[Source: BBC]
A survey of half a million adults in England suggests around two million people may have had some long-lasting symptoms after having coronavirus – sometimes known as “long COVID”.
The React study shows about a third of people who report they have coronavirus symptoms have one or more symptoms that persist for at least 12 weeks.
Researchers say managing the long-term consequences are a “major challenge”.
The government has provided £50m for research into long COVID.
