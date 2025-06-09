New Tui Vuda emphasizes on education

Newly installed Tui Vuda, Ratu Josaia Tuivou Tavaiqia.

Education must be at the centre of Vuda’s development as the vanua looks towards the future.

That is the message from newly installed Tui Vuda, Ratu Josaia Tuivou Tavaiqia, following his installation this morning.

Ratu Josaia says education is the key to progress and believes Vuda must embrace change as it moves forward in the modern world.

He says it is time to change things for the better, with education being one of the areas that requires greater attention.

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The new Tui Vuda says he is prepared to provide a piece of land and is also calling on other landowners to come forward and assist in securing land for a new school for the people of Vuda.

He says it is time for the vanua to leave behind the things that are holding it back and focus on opportunities that will benefit future generations.

Ratu Josaia also reminded the people of Vuda of the importance of putting God first as they move forward under his leadership.

The newly installed chief also paid tribute to his predecessor, the late Momo na Tui Vuda Ratu Eparama Kitione Tavaiqia, thanking him for his service and for the work he did in bringing Vuda to where it is today.

Ratu Josaia Tuivou Tavaiqia is the tenth Tui Vuda.