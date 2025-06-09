Fiji pushes for faster, impact-based early warnings

Weather Ready Nation Workshop.

Fiji needs to strengthen its early warning systems to ensure people can act before tropical cyclones, floods, storm surges and droughts because serious damage, the Ministry of Public Works says.

Acting Deputy Secretary Operations Mikaele Belena says Fiji faces a wide range of hydro-meteorological hazards, with torrential rain often causing severe flooding, infrastructure damage, disruption to agriculture and loss of lives.

He says prolonged dry spells also pose a serious threat to communities through drought and declining living conditions.

Belena says Fiji needs a people-centred, multi-hazard early warning system that gives individuals and communities timely and clear information to make informed decisions.

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He says the focus must shift from simply forecasting what the weather will be to explaining what the weather will do.

According to Belena, impact-based forecasting combines hazard information with exposure and vulnerability data to identify areas at risk and issue targeted warnings that encourage early action.

He says the recent identification of urban flood hotspots across Suva and Lami provides an important foundation for developing impact-based forecasting by identifying areas repeatedly vulnerable to flooding.

Belena says the Weather Ready Nation Workshop will bring warning agencies and stakeholders together to strengthen coordination and develop tools and processes that support risk-informed action.

He also acknowledged the support of the US State Department, the National Weather Service and the Hydrologic Research Centre in organising the workshop.