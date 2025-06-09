Melania Trump threatens to sue Hunter Biden for $1bn over Epstein claim

Source: BBC

First Lady Melania Trump is threatening to sue Hunter Biden for more than one billion dollars, after he claimed she was introduced to her husband by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Her lawyers describe the allegation as false, defamatory, and inflammatory — demanding Biden retract it and apologise, or face legal action.

The comments were made during an interview earlier this month, where Biden suggested unreleased documents on Epstein would implicate former President Donald Trump.

Melania Trump’s legal team says there’s no evidence to support the claim, accusing Biden of relying on a since-removed news article.

Aides to the First Lady say they’re working to secure immediate retractions from anyone spreading what they call “malicious falsehoods.”

