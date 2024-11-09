Man shot dead at Brazil's Sao Paulo international airport

[Source: Reuters]

A man was shot and killed on Friday afternoon at Sao Paulo’s international airport, Brazil’s busiest, authorities said, with local media reporting the murder was likely linked to organized crime.

Sao Paulo state’s security secretary said in a statement the murder, and its cause, were still under investigation.

Three other people, a woman and two men, were wounded in the shooting and the two men were taken to a nearby hospital, police said without giving any further details.

The airport operator said police and medical teams had been called to the scene.

Videos on social media showed the shooting took place in the arrival area of Terminal 2, but police did not confirm that information.