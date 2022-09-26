Kyiv forces accused of killing two in Kherson hotel strike

[Source: BBC]

Russian authorities have accused Ukrainian forces of killing two people, including a former MP, in a missile strike on a hotel in occupied Kherson.

A regional official said a pro-Russian former Ukrainian lawmaker, died in the strike.

In a statement, Russia said that Ukrainian armed forces fired a missile on the Play Hotel on Sunday.

Kyiv has not responded to the claims.

The Russian-installed administration said in a post on Telegram that this “was a planned terrorist act”, adding that the building of the hotel was not used for military purposes.

The statement said that two people were killed in the attack according to “preliminary information”.