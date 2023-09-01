Kyiv confirms drone attack

[Source: BBC News]

A Ukrainian government official has confirmed to the BBC that Ukraine was behind Wednesday’s drone attack on a Russian airbase at Pskov.

A number of Ilyushin transport planes were said to be damaged or destroyed.

The official, from the Ministry of Defence, confirmed local reports that Ukrainian military intelligence (GUR) was behind the attack.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a Ukrainian-made weapon had hit a target at a distance of 700km.

He did not specify the weapon or the target, but the distance could correspond to the Pskov attack.

Ukraine believes that four Il-76 planes were destroyed and two others damaged. Russian officials say four planes were damaged.

The damaged aircraft are long-range cargo planes, ideal for transporting troops and equipment over long distances and therefore valuable war assets for Russia.

Russia has vowed that Ukraine will “not go unpunished” for the attacks.