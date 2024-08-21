Kiribati Elections: Record 5 Women Elected to 45-seat Parliament

[Source: Reuters]

An earlier version of this story published on 20 August 2024 stated that the total voter turnout stood at 58 percent.

That was incorrect. The final election results released by the Kiribati Ministry of Culture and Internal Affairs showed 30,699 out of 52,941 voters cast their ballots. However, the results released as final does not include all of the votes cast over two rounds of voting.

A record five female MPs have been elected into the Kiribati parliament, the Maneaba ni Maungatabo, which is one more than the last polls.

The five women are: first time MPs Ruth Cross Kwansing (South Tarawa), Lavinia Teatao Teem (Abaiang) and Ruta Baabo Manate (Maiana Island), a former speaker Tangariki Reete (Betio), and opposition leader in the last parliament Tessie Eria Lambourne (Abemama).

Manate, 35, is also the youngest female MP to be elected into parliament, while Lavinia is the wife of veteran MP from Kiritimati Island constituency, Jacob. The Teems’ become the first ever husband-and-wife duo to be elected into MP together.

Three of the 14 MP who have lost their seats were cabinet ministers in the last government.

President Taneti Maamau also easily retained his seat in his home islands of Onotoa.

The Ministry of Culture and Internal Affairs released the final results on Tuesday, after a run-off round was held on Monday to elect the 19 remaining MPs for the 45-seat House.

There are 17 first time and 27 returning MPs.

Sir Ieremia Tabai, who was the first president of Kiribati, was also re-elected in Nonouti.

Electoral officials took two days to complete the counting after round one on Wednesday, 14 August, due to representatives of candidates not being happy about the count.

However, the second-round results arrived quicker.