Japanese billionaire seeks eight people to fly to moon

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has invited eight members of the public to join him for a trip around the moon on Elon Musk’s SpaceX flight.

He said he will pay for the entire journey, so those who come onboard will fly for free.

The mission, called dearMoon, is scheduled to fly in 2023.

Article continues after advertisement

Applicants need to meet two criteria: they should advance “whatever activity” they are in to “help other people and greater society in some way”, and are “willing to support other crew members who share similar aspirations”, he said.

Mr Maezawa, a fashion mogul and art collector, previously said that he planned to invite “artists” for the voyage on the Starship rocket, but the adjusted project “will give people from around the globe the chance to join this journey”.