Japan LDP chief Takaichi to appoint Motegi as foreign minister

[Source: Reuters]

Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party chief Sanae Takaichi has finalised a plan to appoint former party secretary general Toshimitsu Motegi as foreign minister following her appointment as prime minister, Asahi newspaper reported.

Takaichi will also name former defence minister Minoru Kihara as chief cabinet secretary, the newspaper said, citing a source close to Takaichi.

The LDP picked hardline conservative Takaichi as its head on Saturday, putting her on course to become the country’s first female premier.

