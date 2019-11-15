Italy virus cases spike to 400

Italy has become a frontline in the global effort to contain the spread of coronavirus.
Authorities have reported a sharp rise in the number of confirmed cases during the past 24 hours, most of them in the regions of Lombardy and nearby Veneto.
Latest figures show 12 people have died from the virus, and there are currently 400 confirmed cases around the country.
