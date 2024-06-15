Israeli jets strike targets in Lebanon after missile barrage hits northern areas

[Source: Reuters]

Israeli jets and artillery hit targets in southern Lebanon on Friday after dozens of missiles were launched towards northern Israel, the military said as an escalation in cross-border strikes continued for a third day.

Warning sirens sounded in border areas in northern Israel in the late morning as about 35 missiles were fired from southern Lebanon into the area around the border town of Kiryat Shmona.

Television footage showed damaged buildings and cars as well as brush fires in several locations caused by strikes or falling debris amid heatwave conditions.

Warning sirens sounded and emergency services said teams were active in several areas but there were no reports of any casualties.

In response, the Israeli military said its artillery attacked launch sites operated by the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia in southern Lebanon and Israeli jets also hit Hezbollah infrastructure in the areas of Odaisseh and Kfarkela.

The Israeli military has exchanged regular fire with Hezbollah forces across the border in southern Lebanon ever since the start of the war in Gaza in October.

Israeli strikes have killed more than 300 Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon – more than in 2006, when the sides last fought a major war, according to a Reuters tally. Around 80 civilians have also been killed, the tally says. Attacks from Lebanon have killed 18 Israeli soldiers and 10 civilians, Israel says.