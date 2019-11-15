Iraqi security forces raid Baghdad protest site

Iraqi security forces have moved against the main anti-government protest site in central Baghdad.

They fired live ammunition and tear gas as they began removing tents and concrete barriers near Tahrir Square and a bridge across the Tigris river, eyewitnesses say.

Several people are reported to have been injured in Saturday’s clashes.

Protesters have for months held anti-government demonstrations and camped in the capital.

Saturday’s violence comes a day after a separate massive rally in Baghdad against the presence of US forces in the country.