Iran tries to calm nuclear concerns as UN warns on enrichment

[ Source : Reuters ]

Iran delivered a conciliatory message to Western leaders in Davos on Wednesday.

A top official denying it wants nuclear weapons and offering talks about opportunities, days after its arch adversary Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

However, the comments by Iran’s Vice-President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif coincided with a warning by the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog that Tehran is “pressing the gas pedal” in enriching uranium to near weapons-grade.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi has called for diplomacy between Iran and Trump, who in his first term, pulled the U.S. out of a nuclear deal that had imposed strict limits on Iran’s atomic activities.

Asked how crucial the dialogue between Tehran and Trump is right now, Grossi replied in Davos: “Absolutely indispensable.”

“Without their dialogue, there’s not going to be any progress,” he said during a media panel discussion.