World

Inside Myanmar's anti-junta offensive

Reuters

December 16, 2023 2:31 pm

[Source: Reuters]

Generals from Myanmar’s junta held peace talks in June near the border with China with representatives of three powerful ethnic armies.

They sat across a wide table covered with blue cloth and decorated with elaborate bouquets.

But the rebels were playing a double-game.

Article continues after advertisement

Secretly, the ethnic armies – collectively called the Three Brotherhood Alliance – had already laid the groundwork for Operation 1027, a major offensive launched in October that has become the most significant threat to the regime since it seized power in a 2021 coup.

“We were already preparing for the operation when we met them,” said Kyaw Naing, a spokesman for the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), a largely ethnic-Chinese group that is part of the rebel coalition.

Reuters interviewed a dozen resistance officials with knowledge of the operation, as well as analysts and other people familiar with the matter. Some spoke on condition of anonymity because the offensive is ongoing.

They disclosed previously unreported elements of the planning, including details of the formation of a unified battlefield brigade and the extent of China’s impatience toward the junta, which some analysts believe emboldened the militias.

Operation 1027, named after the date it began in late October, has delivered nationwide victories for the alliance and other groups fighting the military, which unseated Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian-led government in February 2021.

The junta cracked down on protests after the coup, sparking a grassroots rebellion and re-igniting conflict with some ethnic armies. The military, known as the Tatmadaw, has ruled Myanmar for five of the past six decades, and its soldiers are feared for their brutality and scorched earth tactics. The army says tough measures are required to fight groups it considers “terrorists.”

Two members of the Three Brotherhood Alliance together with five other armed groups formed the new Brigade 611 in early 2022, four rebel officials told Reuters. The formation’s strength numbers in the “thousands”, one of them said.

It was a display of unprecedented cooperation among outfits that come from different parts of Myanmar, speak different languages and traditionally have had different priorities, according to a November report from the U.S. Institute of Peace (USIP), a Washington-based think-tank focused on conflict prevention and resolution.

The operation came amid rising anger in Beijing with the junta over rampant crime on the border, which created conditions that supported the blitzkrieg, according to two analysts.

China, a key junta ally that also has close relations with some ethnic Chinese militias in the borderlands, has been riled by Myanmar’s inability to shut down online scam centres along the frontier that have become a scourge across Southeast Asia.

As of October, more than 20,000 people, mainly Chinese, were being held in over 100 compounds in northern Myanmar, where the workers – many of them trafficked – defraud strangers over the internet, according to a USIP estimate.

The centres have become a major public security challenge for China and Chinese officials delivered an ultimatum in Beijing this September to their Myanmar counterparts: eliminate the compounds or China would do so, according to a person briefed on their meeting.

Numerous scam centres were caught up in the recent fighting, allowing many foreign nationals who had been trapped to flee.

Myanmar’s junta, as well as China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Public Security, did not return requests for comment.

In a Nov. 29 speech, junta leader Gen. Min Aung Hlaing said the fighting near the border originated from long-standing issues and the military was focused on combating insurgents “for peace and stability in the region.”

The regime has since held China-facilitated talks with the Three Brotherhood Alliance, a junta spokesman said on Dec. 11 without providing further details. Beijing said it supports such talks, while the alliance said on Wednesday it remains determined to defeat the “dictatorship”.

A senior Chinese diplomat said in November that Beijing doesn’t interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, but urged Myanmar to protect Chinese residents and personnel, and to cooperate in ensuring stability along the border.

Operation 1027 began in northern Shan State, abutting the border with China, where troops led by the Three Brotherhood Alliance – which comprises MNDAA, the Ta’ang National Liberation Army and the Arakan Army (AA) – said they captured around 150 military outposts, five towns and four border gates within a month.

Independent analysts consider those figures reliable and the junta, which has not addressed specifics about battlefield defeats, has acknowledged some loss of control.

Among the rebel forces was the multi-ethnic Brigade 611, said MNDAA’s Kyaw Naing.

The formation includes troops from entities supported by the parallel civilian government as well as fighters from the AA, one of Myanmar’s most powerful ethnic armed forces, and the Bamar People’s Liberation Army (BPLA), a newer militia drawn mostly from the country’s majority Bamar people, officials from those groups confirmed.

Photos of Brigade 611 posted by an MNDAA-affiliated outlet in January show hundreds of troops in battle fatigues gathering for a graduation ceremony. Officials watched from a marquee, under a red banner with Burmese script and Chinese characters.

Some Brigade 611 troops drilled in using drones ahead of the operation, said BPLA spokesperson Lin Lin.

Rebel ground troops often launch attacks following drone strikes, a tactic that has “become a game changer” for them, said Khun Bedu, leader of Karenni Nationalities Defence Force (KNDF), which now controls parts of the frontier with Thailand and also contributed to Brigade 611.

The closer coordination means the rebels have risen “up everywhere and the junta doesn’t have enough military forces to handle them,” said Zhu Jiangming, a security counsel at the Asian Development Bank who has written about the border situation.

Rebels aided by “foreign drone experts” used over 25,000 drone-dropped bombs during the offensive, forcing some military posts to be abandoned due to “excessive strength” of resistance fighters, Min Aung Hlaing said in November.

The Three Brotherhood Alliance did not respond to a request for comment on whether they used foreign experts.

Despite these setbacks, the Myanmar military – one of the largest in Southeast Asia – has sizeable resources and a “determination to prevail at all costs,” said Richard Horsey, a senior adviser at the non-profit International Crisis Group.

Anti-junta operations have since rapidly expanded to other parts of Myanmar, with battles in the central region of Sagaing as well as in states near India and Bangladesh.

In several areas, rebel groups are supported by the People’s Defence Forces (PDF), a movement backed by the civilian National Unity Government (NUG) that includes representatives of Suu Kyi’s administration.

The NUG claims control over parts of the country and has worked on diplomatically isolating the junta. Suu Kyi remains in detention in the capital, Naypyidaw.

In Mandalay, a major city that is the gateway to the northern territories, the local PDF is tasked with stalling military reinforcements to the frontline, its spokesman said.

The NUG supports over 300 PDF units under its command using money raised by taxation, bond sales and other methods, Finance Minister Tin Tun Naing told Reuters.

Chinese frustration had been steadily growing this year as the scam centres in northern Myanmar continued to operate despite Beijing’s diplomacy, according to state media and online government posts.

China’s Ministry of Public Security heavily promoted social media posts on the arrests of alleged Myanmar scammers, gathering millions of views.

The Xinhua state news agency said the scam centres, many operated in enclaves run by junta-aligned forces, “seriously infringed on the property, security and legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese people.”

This summer, “No More Bets”, a Chinese film about a couple from the country trafficked to a scam centre in an unnamed Southeast Asian country, grossed nearly $530 million domestically.

In recent months, Beijing raised the issue in multiple bilateral meetings, according to two people briefed on the talks and Chinese state media.

China exerts some influence over rebel groups, especially the ethnically Chinese, but does not control them, analysts say.

Scot Marciel, a former U.S. ambassador to Myanmar, said the ethnic armed groups were not acting as Beijing’s direct proxies in carrying out Operation 1027, “but the Chinese weren’t troubled that they did it – at least the initial attacks on the scam centers”.

Zhu, the Chinese security counsel, said China was friendly with both the junta and the resistance.

If two friends fight, he said, “I have no choice but to not help either side. But if anyone hurts China’s core interest, I will help its opponent.”

NZ Deputy Prime Minister affirms ongoing commitment

Tikoduadua calls for diverse representation

Peters tours Nausori Health Center's $2m renovation

HART Homes residents receive generous donation

TSLS plans to simplify processes for bond and travel clearance

Police unfazed by intimidation tactics: ACP Driu

Rabuka and Peters discuss enhanced cooperation

President commends CWM Hospital's century of service

Focus on creating authentic music: Tauleka

Singh exposes alarming rise in adult-driven cyberbullying

TSLS launches portal for tertiary scholarship applications

Italian food historian cooks up carbonara controversy

Lavidi wins Savusavu 7s

Missing boy found in France to return to Britain in next two days

Pearls moves up to 16th in world rankings

First start for Ravouvou

Police through to NCC final

Spurs top Lakers to end historic losing streak

Nigeria Supreme Court blocks release of separatist leader Kanu

‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ kicks butt in new trailer

Autopsy shows Matthew Perry died of ‘acute effects of ketamine’

Inside Myanmar's anti-junta offensive

NRL match in Fiji to boost tourist numbers

Fiji FA gives $21k to WOWS Kids

Morgan qualifies for Olympics

Juventus miss chance to go top with 1-1 draw at Genoa

Spurs win 2-0 at Forest to stay on heels of top four

Rise in Mexican cartel violence drives record migration to the US

New York's Met museum returns Southeast Asian artifacts tied to looting

EU vows Ukraine to get aid despite veto by Hungary's Orban

Netflix takes 'Stranger Things' to the stage in London

Israeli armed forces killed 3 hostages by mistake

Tietjens picks Fletcher for Coral Coast 7s

Naiqama in no rush to name next captain

NFA raises alarm over surge in fires across the country

Sibling wins U20 chess championship

Police step closer to NCC final

Ministry prioritizes family life education to address child-related issues

Chaudhry alleges FNPF executives enjoy salaries matching PM’s

Prince Harry to find out result of phone-hacking lawsuit against UK publisher

US stresses safety for Gaza civilians as Israel unrelenting in attacks

Minister Tikoduadua pushes gender equality drive

Fiji's tourism rebounds, expected to set new record

Tiktok bullying a concern: Crooks

Echocardiogram machine gifted to hospital

Fiji to host historic NRL pre-season match

FSC delivers payment

HFC Bank Innovative Initiative with BLP boosts SME Segment

Drua launches travel booking website

Prasad calls for more female participation

Netflix takes 'Stranger Things' to the stage in London

Congress passes $886 billion defense policy bill, Biden to sign into law

Need for more investment in music industry

France applauds COP28 consensus

Messi's shirts from Argentina's World Cup triumph fetch $7.8 million

Digicel Fiji Lights up Dilkusha Home with the Joy of Christmas

Rabuka’s visit is a gift to the nation: Tikoduadua

Deans to coach Barbarians against Flying Fijians

Japan PM purges cabinet in bid to ride out financial scandal

Tabuya appreciates vanua's faith in her

Smith hopes to make Baby Pearls cut

Entrepreneurs to revolutionize the workplace with childcare solutions

Government encourages digital transformation

VT1S to host Christmas concert tomorrow

Fiji secures two more years as home base for Survivor

TotalEnergies Fiji Launches Sustainable and Innovative

LTA cracks down on distracted driving

Naililili Nursing Station closed for renovation

Film 'Poor Things' inspires curiosity, says star Emma Stone

Senior court officer charged with bribery

EU to open membership talks with Ukraine and Moldova

Surprise checks lead to arrests

SPF clarifies procedures on rice delivery

Valetini eager to develop leadership skills

PALM injects $39m monthly boost into Fijian economy

Camporee continues amid tragic loss of teenager

Silktails re-signs duo

Late Pedro goal gives Brighton win over Marseille

Tikoduadua responds to claims of power separation

Nausori FC starts NCC with a win

Government inks deal for Rural Electrification

Roma finish second in Europa League group, Liverpool lose to Union

India outclass South Africa to square Twenty20 series

Turkish club president given permanent ban for punching referee

Bridging gender disparities through childcare program

PRF plans workshop to tackle organic waste

Messi, Mbappe, Haaland finalists for FIFA Best Men's Player award

Raikaci inspires new Police recruits to embrace service

Animal control measures intensify

Australian woman jailed for 20 years for death of her four children has conviction quashed

Scientists see risk of lost opportunity for long COVID research in China

Saukuru aware of Hockey's urgent appeal

Rabuka affirms support for RFMF

Water projects bring relief to Wainibuka villagers

Mattel to make 'American Girl' movie after 'Barbie' success

Heleina Young joins Fijiana 7s

Province launches strategic development plan

Youth called to step up in the fight against climate change

Government to bolster innovation in young entrepreneurs

Hospital resumes operations after fire incident

Most Israelis want Hamas crushed despite Gaza casualties, UN rebuke

'American Fiction' film takes characters beyond stereotypes to true selves

NRL announces historic partnership with UFC

Los Angeles freeway blocked by Jewish protesters against Gaza war

Rabuka expresses gratitude during RFMF visit

Rabuka witness Fiji Navy’s diving capabilities

NFA to investigate heritage building fire

Rugby-Impending brain injury lawsuit could signal huge shift in rugby

Michigan elections director testifies as prosecutors

PM welcomed at RFMF HQ

Rabitu determined to prove worth

Oprah Winfrey portrait unveiled at National Portrait Gallery

Coalition Government focuses investment on healthcare

Elder thankful for PM’s assistance

Program to tackle childcare challenges

Soccer-World Cup kiss undermines huge progress in women's game

Super Bowl to return to Los Angeles in 2027

Local stores gear up for increased kalavata sales

Biden considers new border and asylum restrictions

Ravouvou free to play

NZ Deputy PM to fortify ties with Fiji

Lakers build huge lead, hang on to extend Spurs' woes

Landmark summit takes direct aim at fossil fuels

PM vows government support

Values of policing emphasized as 207 recruits set to join FPF

Collaborative drive for food security in rural communities

9 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza City

Rainibogi snatches medals and breaks records

'Black-ish' star Anthony Anderson to host Emmys ceremony

Russian missile attack on Kyiv injures more than 50 people

Farmers urged to plant approved variety of cane

Tikoduadua reveals purpose of US executive jet stationed in Fiji

Galeno shines as Porto seal Champions League knockout spot

PSG snatch knockout stage spot with 1-1 draw at Dortmund

Milan stun Newcastle as both teams bow out of Champions League

City triumphs over Red Star Belgrade

Tragedy strikes as teen drowns

Zac Efron’s body transformation for ‘The Iron Claw’ surprised him

Israel suffers heaviest combat losses since October

Survey reveals shocking deprivation

Fiji Hockey teams struggle for support

Fiji's doctor-to-patient ratio soars

From Manawatu to Fijian Drua

$2.6m boost for innovation

Tabuya elected as first ever Kadavu Rugby Union President

Jones named Japan rugby head coach post Australia exit

FTRA urges timely renewal of registration

Peru sack coach Reynoso after poor run

PM receives Youth Voice Declaration

PRF gears up for rural outreach

Colonel Vananalagi assumes role as UN Advisor for Fiji

Farmer handed suspended sentence for indecent assault

Bua farmer’s dream come true

International quality standard chicken productiomn

Kenya to scrap visas for all visitors, president says

Furivai elected chair as FMC starts work

Collective efforts needed to curb child marriage

From 1987 oust to lead National Security Review

UK's Sunak sees off revolt to win vote on Rwanda migrant plan

Government supports young entrepreneur

Momo awaits Fijian Drua debut

183 nursing and healthcare students graduate

Well-deserved break soon for Silktails

Maná drummer Alex González shares big plans for 2024, including playing London for the first time

More women graduate in medical field

'I can cause him a lot of trouble' - Parker ready for Wilder threat

Kwamé Ryan to become music director of Charlotte Symphony in 2024-25

IMF board clears first review of Bangladesh's $4.7 billion bailout

TSLS and Engineers Fiji work together for industry growth

Former information officer sentenced to nine years for rape

Ukraine's top mobile operator hit by biggest cyberattack of war

Indian delegation discusses future ventures with Fiji

Premier League clubs agree five-year limit on transfer fee amortisation

Norman Lear and the comedy elders make a case for the power of laughter

Australia backs UN resolution for Gaza ceasefire in rare split with US

Chris Rock and other top comedic talent decline offers

Rabuka’s visit normal says Ro Jone

Salma Agha in talks to become the judge of Indian Idol

Natave ready for Super Rugby Pacific challenge

Shannen Doherty revisits set tensions on ‘Charmed’

Northern Sharks determined for Savusavu 7s

Sanday appointed as Independent Review Lead

Speeding contributes to 46% of road fatalities

UN calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Biden warns Israel is losing support

Lavis embraces learning curve despite Fiji heat

Plans to enhance tourist experiences

Pakistan court overturns ex-PM Nawaz Sharif's last graft conviction

Man United out of Europe after 1-0 home loss to Bayern Munich

Al-Ittihad cruise to 3-0 win over Auckland City at Club World Cup

Cardi B says she’s split from Offset

Ruling on former SG next year

Japanese ex-soldier wins battle for justice in landmark sexual assault case

Empowering youths through Christmas program

Dogs go for the traditional look at Lagos canine festival

Bitter-sweet moment for Narayan

Georgia election worker says her life 'flipped upside down' by false fraud claims

Real Sociedad hold Inter to goalless draw to secure historic top spot

With ‘Barbie’ and Taylor Swift, the Golden Globes send a message to the Oscars

Zelenskiy makes 11th hour plea for Ukraine war funds

UN General Assembly set to demand Gaza ceasefire