Inside China’s only tropical car testing ground

Tucked quietly away on the tropical island of Hainan is one of China’s most powerful assets in terms of the global automotive industry.

Spread out over a sprawling, 730,000 square meter car testing ground, China’s only tropical vehicle testing facility stands as only one of three in the world.

While many associate Hainan with beaches and tourism, car manufacturers know it as a critical proving and testing ground for vehicle safety, durability, and adaptability in extreme weather.

The other two facilities are located in Florida and South Africa.

Hainan Tropical Auto Testing Company Ltd. Deputy General Manager Yao Daming says that Hainan has distinct advantages when it comes to automobile testing, thanks to its unique geographical location and environmental characteristics.

“We’re not just testing cars—we’re preparing them for the real world, especially in hot, humid, and challenging environments. From EVs to heavy-duty trucks, every vehicle tested here has to prove it can survive and thrive under tropical conditions,” he said.

Yao adds that most cars are designed in temperate climates. But for millions of drivers across Southeast Asia, South America, and parts of Africa, vehicles must perform under extreme heat, high humidity, and rugged terrain, and that’s where the testing facility comes into play.

With tropical weather conditions similar to those in Southeast Asia and the Pacific region, their facility, which began testing in 1958, has now become the go-to location for Chinese automakers and global brands looking to prepare vehicles for tropical markets.

Yao says cars undergo exhaustive testing at the facility from high-speed runs ranging from 80km/h, 120km/h right up to 150 km/h to stress tests on winding hills, U-turns, and bumpy terrain.

He adds that some cars are even parked under direct sunlight for weeks to test their paint, electronics, and interior materials against harsh conditions.

The deputy general manager says the facility also has a full-fledged laboratory with six core capabilities: exposure field testing, corrosion testing, performance evaluation, new car certification, smart car functionality, and reliability checks.

Yao says that annually, up to 2,000 vehicles cycle through the site, undergoing tests that can last from a few days to several months.

He says that the testing process is rigorous, but Hainan offers a major edge: time and cost efficiency.

“Instead of shipping vehicles to Florida or South Africa, companies can come here, avoid customs delays, and benefit from supportive free trade port policies.”

Yao adds that while combustion engine cars make up much of the testing volume, electric vehicles (EVs) are rapidly becoming a focus.

In addition to standard safety tests, the deputy GM says that EVs undergo specialized evaluations for battery endurance, engine safety, and high-voltage system reliability.

“People often don’t realize that EVs need tropical-specific tests. Battery life can be heavily impacted by heat. Our job is to make sure these vehicles are just as safe and reliable elsewhere as they are in Beijing. We’re more than a testing ground—we’re a gateway to safer, smarter, and more climate-resilient mobility.”

Hainan’s Tropical Auto Testing facility works with auto manufacturers in three ways.

These are Ground Rental only where companies use the space for internal testing, Commissioned Testing is where the facility runs tests and provides certified reports, and Collaborative Research and Development is when manufacturers and engineers co-develop new testing methods.

Yao explains that the second and third models are now the most popular, especially as new vehicle technologies are continuously emerging.

As China solidifies its position as the world’s largest automobile exporter, Yao says that Hainan is playing a vital support role, opening up to the rest of the world as a sustainable option as every Chinese car destined for tropical markets passes through its gates.

With demand growing, the facility aims to become the leading tropical automobile testing center in Asia and expand partnerships with overseas brands.

This report was compiled by FBC multimedia journalist Nikhil Kumar, who is part of the China International Press Communication Center Program for 2025 (CIPCC), under the Asia-Pacific Center.

Through the program, some 50 journalists from all over the world are in China to better understand how Chinese legislation works.

