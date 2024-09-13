India doctors defy court order to continue strike over Kolkata rape

[Source: BBC]

Junior doctors in Kolkata are defying a court order to continue protests against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a state-run hospital in the city.

The discovery of the body of the 31-year-old woman on 9 August sparked nationwide outrage in India.

A hospital volunteer was arrested for the crime, which is now being investigated by a federal agency.

Article continues after advertisement

While protests have died down in other parts of India, doctors in Kolkata say they will hold firm until their demands are met.

Protesters have set up camp outside the state’s health department headquarters, voicing five key demands: justice for the victim, the removal of senior police officials, and enhanced security for health workers, among them.

A deadline set by the Supreme Court for them to return to work passed on Tuesday evening. The court is currently hearing a case related to the matter.

The protests have put the government of West Bengal state – of which Kolkata is the capital – on the back foot. Courts have criticised the local administration and police for lapses in the handling of the case, which they have denied.

The state government has said that 23 people have died after not accessing medical services during the strike. Reports on local channels and videos on social media also show patients alleging that the absence of doctors has adversely affected treatment.

But the protesting doctors say they have ensured that emergency services are not affected.

On Wednesday, authorities declined the doctors’ conditions to hold negotiations, one of which was to telecast their meeting with the state’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee live on TV.

Organisers say while protests are happening across the state, the bulk of them are taking place in Kolkata.

The Indian Express reports that more than 300 rallies have been held in Kolkata over the past month, “many of these midnight events organised by women”.

Indian women lead night protests after doctor’s rape and murder

Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder has shocked India, says top court

Some of the protests have also escalated into chaotic political rallies, with police and protesters clashing with each other.

The doctors in Kolkata have often been joined by other health workers and people not connected with the profession as they shout slogans and sing and dance.

Behind them, there are several banners and posters seeking justice for the victim. Indian law prohibits naming victims of sex crimes so many protesters and news reports call her Abhaya, which means fearless.

Protesting doctors say that the brutal murder of their colleague at her workplace has shaken them.

Dr Bhattacharya says that earlier, when she was travelling to work, her mother would call to ask if she had reached the hospital safely.

On Wednesday, a state minister – West Bengal is governed by the Trinamool Congress party – alleged that the protests have been politicised by their rivals. But doctors insist they are not allied with any political party or ideology.

Dr Sumantra Dey said that the protests have participants from all walks of life as well as people from various political parties in their personal capacities.

This is a united front, he says, using a football analogy to illustrate his point.