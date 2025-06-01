IAEA report finds Iran conducted secret nuclear work

Source: Reuters

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has concluded that Iran carried out undeclared nuclear activities at three sites—Lavisan-Shian, Varamin, and Turquzabad—using nuclear material not disclosed to the U.N. watchdog. In a confidential report seen by Reuters, the IAEA said these efforts were part of a coordinated, secret nuclear weapons program that operated until the early 2000s. These revelations are likely to prompt the U.S., U.K., France, and Germany to push for a formal resolution against Iran at the IAEA Board of Governors meeting in June, potentially marking the first formal finding of non-compliance in nearly 20 years.

Iran swiftly rejected the IAEA report as “politically motivated,” threatening to take unspecified “appropriate measures” in response. While Tehran maintains its nuclear ambitions are peaceful, the report includes new details—such as the use of a uranium metal disc for neutron source testing in 2003—that bolster suspicions about its past weapons work. The agency also criticized Iran’s continued lack of cooperation, saying it is still waiting for explanations about uranium traces at two of the investigated sites.

Complicating the situation further, a separate IAEA report revealed that Iran’s stockpile of 60% enriched uranium has surged to over 400 kg—enough, if further enriched, to produce nine nuclear weapons. This escalation is viewed with alarm by the international community, especially as Iran remains the only country enriching to this level without a declared weapons program. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for immediate global action, warning the IAEA’s findings confirm Iran’s intention to develop nuclear arms.

Article continues after advertisement

Amid these rising tensions, diplomatic efforts continue. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi confirmed receiving a new nuclear deal proposal via Oman from U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff. While the details remain undisclosed, the White House characterized the proposal as “detailed and acceptable.” Iran promised a response guided by its national interests, with the next round of U.S.-Iran talks expected soon, though no date or venue has been announced.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.