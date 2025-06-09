Hurricane Melissa leaves 20 dead in Haiti

Source: BBC

At least 20 people have died in Haiti following severe flooding caused by Hurricane Melissa.

The Category Five storm made landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday, leaving many trapped on rooftops and without power.

Jamaican officials warn recovery will be difficult as floods and mudslides continue to hit the island.

The storm then moved north to Cuba, bringing winds of up to 115 miles per hour and heavy rain.

It’s now heading towards The Bahamas and Bermuda, with warnings of life-threatening storm surges.

