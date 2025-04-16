Hundreds of Northland homes lose power as storm hits

[Source: NZ Herald]

More than 200 Northland homes are without power after severe wind gusts toppled trees downing powerlines as Tropical Cyclone Tam bears down on New Zealand.

MetService says the fierce storm is currently sitting 450km southeast of New Caledonia and tracking southwards towards New Zealand, to sit a few hundred kilometres west of the North Island tonight.

Northpower says the power cuts are affecting main areas south of Whangārei in the Maungakaramea and Waipu Cove areas and it is not yet known when power will be returned.

Although the cyclone is still not expected to strike the country directly, its impacts are expected to be felt across the upper North and will last through to the weekend.

Tropical Cyclone Tam, named last night by the Fijian Meteorology Service, is expected to be downgraded again to a storm as it tracks west of Cape Rēinga and down through the Tasman Sea.

