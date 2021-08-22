Home

World

Head of Belarusian group missing in Kyiv

| @BBCWorld
August 3, 2021 12:30 pm
[Source: BBC]

The head of an organisation helping Belarusians fleeing abroad has gone missing in Ukraine.

Vitaly Shishov, head of the Kyiv-based Belarusian House in Ukraine, was reported missing by his partner after failing to return from a jog, Reuters news agency quoted police as saying.

His organisation said a search of the area in which Mr Shishov normally ran had failed to find any sign of him.

Many Belarusians have left the country after a violent crackdown last year.

Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania in particular have become favoured destinations for those fleeing persecution following a disputed presidential election in Belarus in August 2020.

