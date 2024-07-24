French police arrest man who planned attack during Olympics

[Source: Reuters]

French police have arrested a man in the Bordeaux, southwest France, area who planned an attack during the Olympics, a security source told Reuters, confirming a report in Le Parisien newspaper.

Separately, France’s anti-terror police PNAT told Reuters that an 18-year-old man had been arrested in the Gironde department, southwest France, with plans to commit one or several attacks against people.

It did not mention a link to the Olympics.