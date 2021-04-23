Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fijians living in close proximity a target for vaccination|Ministry cleaned data before distributing rations|We have backup plans for Lautoka Hospital: MOH|Seven patients recover from COVID-19|No new cases in Fiji as 98 contacts of doctors identified|Term One holidays extended to May 24th|Members of the Lions Heart 7s team screened|Lautoka containment area may last longer|More vaccines on the way|Doctors' contacts identified and quarantined|Non-compliant supermarkets can be closed down|More yachts cruising to Savusavu soon|Ra province implements curfew|Tourism ministry focuses on recovery|FRA projects delayed|Vaccination drive continues in West|Businesses outside containment zones monitored|Fiji faces double threat: Dr Tudravu|Coordinated effort comes to light|SME’s determined to stay in business|Street cleaner in containment zone supports family in Tailevu|A dip in a creek to avoid containment|Businesses outside containment areas can open|LTA suspends defensive driving courses|Transmission chain more widespread: Dr Fong|
Full Coverage

World

France threatens to cut power to Jersey amid fishing row

| @BBCWorld
May 5, 2021 10:25 am
Tensions with the UK have made Channel waters choppier for French trawlers. [Source: BBC]

The French government has warned it could cut electricity to Jersey amid an escalating row over post-Brexit fishing rights.

Maritime Minister Annick Girardin told the French parliament that new rules governing access to Channel Islands waters were unacceptable.

She said France was “ready to use… retaliatory measures” under the UK-EU post-Brexit trade deal.

Article continues after advertisement

Jersey, the largest of the Channel Islands, receives 95% of its electricity through three underwater cables from France.

In a statement to AFP news agency, the French fisheries ministry said the UK had introduced “new technical measures” linked to licences for fishing off the Channel Islands which had not been communicated to the EU and were therefore “null and void”.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.