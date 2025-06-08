Former Reform UK chair returns to party two days after quitting

[Source: Reuters]

Zia Yusuf said on Saturday he would return to Britain’s right-wing Reform UK party, two days after quitting as its chair, blaming his abrupt resignation on exhaustion from the job.

Yusuf, a businessman who is not a lawmaker himself, resigned on Thursday hours after a row with a Reform lawmaker over her call for a ban on the burqa, the full-length garment worn by some Muslim women.

Yusuf became Reform chair last year, tasked by party leader Nigel Farage with professionalising the party.

While it has since overtaken Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour in the polls, the exit of several senior figures has raised questions over whether Farage can hold together a team ahead of the next election, expected in 2029.

“After 11 months of working as a volunteer to build a political party from scratch, with barely a single day off, my tweet was a decision born of exhaustion,” Yusuf said on X, referring to the earlier post announcing his resignation.

Yusuf said he would focus on a new role overseeing an Elon Musk-inspired “UK DOGE team” within Reform that the party hopes will reduce wasteful spending at the councils it controls after its victory in a series of local elections last month.

The party has seen departures from its upper ranks before.

One of its lawmakers, Rupert Lowe, was suspended by the party in March over allegations including threats of physical violence against Yusuf.

No charges were brought against Lowe, who denies the allegations.

And in November, its deputy leader Ben Habib quit, citing “fundamental differences” with Farage.

Farage said Yusuf would assist Reform with policy, fundraising, and media appearances in addition to his work on local councils.

“Zia will continue to be an important part of the team we are building to fight and win the next general election,” Farage wrote on X.

