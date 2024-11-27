Five survivors found day after Red Sea tourist boat sinking

[Source: BBC]

Egyptian rescuers found four bodies and five survivors on Tuesday during a Red Sea search operation after a tourist boat carrying 44 people sank on Monday.

A total of 33 people have been rescued so far but seven were still missing as of Tuesday evening.

The victims’ identities have not yet been disclosed by authorities. The BBC understands two of the missing are British nationals.

Article continues after advertisement

The four-deck modern vessel had been carrying 31 passengers and 13 crew when it is understood to have been hit by a large wave near Marsa Alam, causing it to capsize.

The boat sent distress calls at 05:30 local time (03:30 GMT), local authorities said.

The vessel sank within five to seven minutes, according to Red Sea governor Maj-Gen Amr Hanafi. He said some people had been unable to escape from their cabins.

A total of 28 people were rescued by military personnel and a passing tourist boat in the hours after the vessel capsized.

The governor had earlier said other survivors were found in the Wadi el-Gemal area, south of Marsa Alam.

The 44m (144ft) Sea Story yacht had departed a port near Marsa Alam on Sunday for a five-day diving trip that was supposed to finish further north at the town of Hurghada.

It is believed to have been hit by rough winds overnight on Sunday. The Egyptian Meteorological Authority warned of high waves on the Red Sea and advised against maritime activity on Sunday and Monday.

Wind speeds were between 37-43 mph (60-70 kmph) and wave heights were three to four metres (10-13ft) high.

Marsa Alam is a popular destination for tourists on Egypt’s southern Red Sea coast. It is surrounded by diving spots, including renowned coral reefs.

The Red Sea governorate said the boat was owned by an Egyptian national, and had received a one-year validity certificate in March 2024 when it was inspected by maritime safety.

Hanafi said there were no technical faults at the time of the incident.

He also visited Marsa Alam to see the people rescued, and said they were all in good health, and no-one had needed admission to hospital. The passengers are being taken to a tourist hotel in the area, he added.

The BBC has contacted Sea Story’s Egypt-based owner and operator, Dive Pro Liveaboard.

Its website says the vessel was built in 2022. It has four decks and 18 cabins that can accommodate up to 36 passengers.

Last year, three Britons died off the coast of Marsa Alam after their dive boat caught fire.