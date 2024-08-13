Family of mum who died saving baby in Bondi attack speaks

[Source: BBC]

The partner of a mother killed while saving her baby from a stabbing rampage in a busy Sydney shopping centre has spoken out for the first time, saying the day she died will “never make sense”.

38-year-old Ashlee Good, was among six people killed by Joel Cauchi at Westfield Bondi Junction on 13 April. Her daughter Harriet, who was nine months old at the time of the attack, was also injured.

Australian authorities say the stabbing was “mental health” related, but they believe Cauchi targeted women.

Thanking those who had sent donations, Good’s partner Dan Flanagan said “the overwhelming support, kindness and generosity” his family had received has given them “strength”.

He also sent his condolences to the other families, friends and communities dealing with the trauma of the attack.

Mass killings are rare in Australia, and the attack – at one of the country’s biggest and most popular shopping centres – stunned the world.